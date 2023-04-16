Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
  6. Loutraki

Residential properties for sale in Loutraki, Greece

39 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
3 room townhousein Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 205,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
3 room cottagein Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
1 room Cottagein Loutraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Available for sale 3 houses under construction, in Loutraki. Houses are located in a complex…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Villa 6 room villain Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
3 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 44 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basem…
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 118,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
3 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Villa 5 room villain Loutraki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
3 room cottagein Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one show…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
3 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale 3-storey house of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one kitc…
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
