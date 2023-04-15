Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Litochoro, Greece

3 room cottagein Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 roomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 0-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 4-storey house of 288 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 191 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 4
€ 139,000
For sale 4-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottagein Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 132 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
