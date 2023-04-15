Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Municipality of Larissa
  6. Litochoro
  7. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Litochoro, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
4 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
4 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
3 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 68 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
3 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For saleDuplex of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast The duplex is situated on the first flo…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 97 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir