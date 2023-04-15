UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Thessaly
Municipality of Larissa
Litochoro
Residential properties for sale in Litochoro, Greece
39 properties total found
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
-1/1 Floor
€ 19,000
For sale Apartment of 25 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
4 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Cottage 5 rooms
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 0-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 38 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 624 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale is a three-storey villa in the picturesque foothills of Pieria with magnificent pan…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 4-storey house of 288 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 59 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 68 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
8 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 191 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For saleDuplex of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast The duplex is situated on the first flo…
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 97 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
3 room townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 154 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 75,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The s…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Search using the map