Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Liti
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Liti, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Liti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
3 room cottagein Liti, Greece
3 room cottage
Liti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir