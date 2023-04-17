Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Liti
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Liti, Greece

3 properties total found
8 room apartmentin Liti, Greece
8 room apartment
Liti, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
For sale Apartment of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
2 room apartmentin Liti, Greece
2 room apartment
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
1 room apartmentin Liti, Greece
1 room apartment
Liti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
