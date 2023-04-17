Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Liti

Residential properties for sale in Liti, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Liti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
8 room apartmentin Liti, Greece
8 room apartment
Liti, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
For sale Apartment of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
Villa 6 room villain Liti, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Liti, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,700,000
For sale a magnificent contemporary villa of 900 sq.m in a prestigious area of Thessaloniki.…
2 room apartmentin Liti, Greece
2 room apartment
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
1 room apartmentin Liti, Greece
1 room apartment
Liti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
3 room cottagein Liti, Greece
3 room cottage
Liti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
