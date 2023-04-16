Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Limenas Markopoulou
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

11 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa Villain Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
Villa Villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa Villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage is for sale. It consists of three levels and is under construction. The first floor …
Villa 4 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 276 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 5 room villain Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 6 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 6 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
