Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Limenas Markopoulou
  7. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room townhousein Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 345,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Saint Spyridon, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Spyridon, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhousein Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 level…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir