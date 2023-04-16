Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Limenas Markopoulou
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

8 properties total found
3 room cottagein Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
The cottage is located in the town of Porto - Rafti
1 room Cottagein Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Unfinished detached house in Porto Rafti
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Saint Spyridon, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
1 room Cottagein Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Cottage located in the area of Porto Rafti.Consists of 3 floors. There is a possibility to d…
