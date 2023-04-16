Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Limenas Markopoulou
  7. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

2 room apartmentin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 room apartment
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
