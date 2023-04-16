Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Limenas Markopoulou

Residential properties for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

31 property total found
3 room housein Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room house
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 750,000
For sale beautiful house with sea views. It is located in Porto Rafti. The total area of the…
Villa 9 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa Villain Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
Villa Villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa Villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage is for sale. It consists of three levels and is under construction. The first floor …
3 room townhousein Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse
Saint Spyridon, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottagein Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
3 room townhousein Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale maisonette of 255 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 276 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 345,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Saint Spyridon, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Spyridon, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
The cottage is located in the town of Porto - Rafti
Villa 5 room villain Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 6 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Unfinished detached house in Porto Rafti
2 room apartmentin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 room apartment
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Saint Spyridon, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room townhousein Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saint Spyridon, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 level…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Villa 6 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Cottage located in the area of Porto Rafti.Consists of 3 floors. There is a possibility to d…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir