Villas for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

15 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Suggested for sale a newly built villa in Heraklion, Crete.This newly built, 3 bedroom, 3 sh…
Villa 3 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
Villa 2 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
Villa Villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale a lovely one-level semi-detached villa with private salty pool, located in a premiu…
Villa 4 room villain Piskopiano, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Piskopiano, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 790,000
Luxury villa of 230 sq.m. is for sale in Hersonisos, Crete. The modern property is ideal for…
Villa Villain Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially bui…
Villa Villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Suggested for sale a unique villa in a panoramic location in Port of Chersonissos. The villa…
Villa Villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 749,000
Suggested for sale a villa with a private pool 400sqm in the Municipality of Hersonissos. Th…
Villa Villain Koutouloufari, Greece
Villa Villa
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
Suggested for sale 3-storey Villa in Crete. The interior space is 310sqm on a plot of 2,000s…
Villa 6 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
Villa Villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Newly built villa for sale in Crete. The villa has a total area of 130sqm and is located on …
Villa 4 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa Villain Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale, three storey villa of 268sqm in Hersonissos region. The villa is under constructio…
Villa 4 room villain Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 3 room villain Koutouloufari, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Koutouloufari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
