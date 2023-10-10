Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Limenas Chersonisou
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 3-story townhouse located in a premium gated community JUST 50 meters from the…
€450,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir