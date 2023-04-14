UAE
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Piskopiano, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Suggested for sale a newly built villa in Heraklion, Crete.This newly built, 3 bedroom, 3 sh…
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
Cottage 4 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
4 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 425,000
For sale Apartment of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
Villa 4 room villa
Piskopiano, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 790,000
Luxury villa of 230 sq.m. is for sale in Hersonisos, Crete. The modern property is ideal for…
Villa Villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially bui…
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Suggested for sale a unique villa in a panoramic location in Port of Chersonissos. The villa…
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 749,000
Suggested for sale a villa with a private pool 400sqm in the Municipality of Hersonissos. Th…
Villa Villa
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
Suggested for sale 3-storey Villa in Crete. The interior space is 310sqm on a plot of 2,000s…
Villa 6 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey house of 61 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
2 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 278,300
It is proposed for sale a stone built apartment of 67sqm in Crete.The apartment is located i…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa Villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale, three storey villa of 268sqm in Hersonissos region. The villa is under constructio…
Villa 4 room villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 3 room villa
Koutouloufari, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
