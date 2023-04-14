Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Limenas Chersonisou

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

25 properties total found
1 room Cottagein Piskopiano, Greece
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
Villa 2 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Suggested for sale a newly built villa in Heraklion, Crete.This newly built, 3 bedroom, 3 sh…
Villa 3 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
Villa 2 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
3 room cottagein Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3 room cottage
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
Cottage 4 roomsin Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
4 room apartmentin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 425,000
For sale Apartment of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
Cottage 2 roomsin Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 178,000
For sale old house 173 sq.m. in Agriana, Hersonisos next to the highway. The property is bui…
Villa Villain Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially bui…
Villa Villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Suggested for sale a unique villa in a panoramic location in Port of Chersonissos. The villa…
Villa Villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 749,000
Suggested for sale a villa with a private pool 400sqm in the Municipality of Hersonissos. Th…
Villa Villain Koutouloufari, Greece
Villa Villa
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 599,000
Suggested for sale 3-storey Villa in Crete. The interior space is 310sqm on a plot of 2,000s…
Villa 6 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
1 room Cottagein Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
2 room apartmentin Hersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 1-storey house of 114 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room apartmentin Hersonissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 278,300
It is proposed for sale a stone built apartment of 67sqm in Crete.The apartment is located i…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa Villain Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale, three storey villa of 268sqm in Hersonissos region. The villa is under constructio…
Villa 4 room villain Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
1 room apartmentin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
Villa 3 room villain Koutouloufari, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Koutouloufari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
