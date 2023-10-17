Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

29 properties total found
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 347 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 347m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€2,85M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 379 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€3,15M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
€280,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Piskopiano, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level. T…
€199,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Piskopiano, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale, a lovely detached house in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in close proximit…
€330,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Piskopiano, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
€99,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Hersonissos, Greece
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Levels…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
€349,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
€2,40M
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€250,000
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€400,000
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old house 173 sq.m. in Agriana, Hersonisos next to the highway. The property is bui…
€178,000
Villa 4 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS330 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Center for €650.000. This 200 sq. m. Vill…
€650,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially built to…
€2,00M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a unique villa in a panoramic location in Port of Chersonissos. The villa…
€1,30M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a villa with a private pool 400sqm in the Municipality of Hersonissos. Th…
€749,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Koutouloufari, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale 3-storey Villa in Crete. The interior space is 310sqm on a plot of 2,000s…
€599,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
€1,40M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€99,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€550,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 3-story townhouse located in a premium gated community JUST 50 meters from the…
€450,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly built villa for sale in Crete. The villa has a total area of 130sqm and is located on …
€900,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€430,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€430,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€1,60M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three storey villa of 268sqm in Hersonissos region. The villa is under constructio…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koutouloufari, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
€2,00M
