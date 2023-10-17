UAE
Add property
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Limenas Chersonisou
Houses
Houses for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
villas
15
cottages
11
House
Clear all
29 properties total found
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
347 m²
-1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 347m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€2,85M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
379 m²
-1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€3,15M
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
1
80 m²
1
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
€280,000
1
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Piskopiano, Greece
3
1
90 m²
1
For sale old construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level. T…
€199,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Piskopiano, Greece
1
1
115 m²
2
Suggested for sale, a lovely detached house in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in close proximit…
€330,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Piskopiano, Greece
1
150 m²
2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
€99,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Hersonissos, Greece
4
200 m²
-1
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Levels…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
4
2
140 m²
2
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
€349,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
2
2
500 m²
3
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
€2,40M
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3
150 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€250,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
4
140 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€400,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
2
173 m²
1
For sale old house 173 sq.m. in Agriana, Hersonisos next to the highway. The property is bui…
€178,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
4
2
200 m²
Property Code: HPS330 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Center for €650.000. This 200 sq. m. Vill…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
330 m²
1
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially built to…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
253 m²
1
Suggested for sale a unique villa in a panoramic location in Port of Chersonissos. The villa…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
400 m²
1
Suggested for sale a villa with a private pool 400sqm in the Municipality of Hersonissos. Th…
€749,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
310 m²
1
Suggested for sale 3-storey Villa in Crete. The interior space is 310sqm on a plot of 2,000s…
€599,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
6
240 m²
1
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
€1,40M
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
144 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€99,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
5
3
260 m²
3
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€550,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
5
1
165 m²
1
For sale is a 3-story townhouse located in a premium gated community JUST 50 meters from the…
€450,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
1
130 m²
1
Newly built villa for sale in Crete. The villa has a total area of 130sqm and is located on …
€900,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
6
2
200 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€430,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
6
2
200 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
8
2
160 m²
2
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
268 m²
1
For sale, three storey villa of 268sqm in Hersonissos region. The villa is under constructio…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
5
2
160 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutouloufari, Greece
5
2
280 m²
1
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
€2,00M
Recommend
