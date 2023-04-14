Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Limenas Chersonisou
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

1 room apartmentin Koutouloufari, Greece
1 room apartment
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat …
1 room apartmentin Hersonissos, Greece
1 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat …
4 room apartmentin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 425,000
For sale Apartment of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartmentin Hersonissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale unfinished ground floor apartment 110 sq.m. in Hersonisos, Crete. The apartment is …
2 room apartmentin Hersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Hersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 240,350
Suggested for sale a first-floor apartment of 104sqm in Hersonissos, Crete. It is located in…
3 room apartmentin Hersonissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 278,300
It is proposed for sale a stone built apartment of 67sqm in Crete.The apartment is located i…
1 room apartmentin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
