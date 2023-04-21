Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Limenaria
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Limenaria, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
2 room house in Limenaria, Greece
2 room house
Limenaria, Greece
2 bath
€ 142,000
Property Code: 11216 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €142.000 . This 104 sq. m…
3 room house in Limenaria, Greece
3 room house
Limenaria, Greece
1 bath
€ 160,000
Very beautiful maisonette in the center of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 14…
2 room house in Kalyvia, Greece
2 room house
Kalyvia, Greece
1 bath
€ 230,000
Property Code: 1476 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Agios Georgios for €230.000 . This 180 sq. m.…
2 room house in Kalyvia, Greece
2 room house
Kalyvia, Greece
1 bath
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1436 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Agios Georgios for €200.000 . This 200 sq. m.…
2 room house in Kalyvia, Greece
2 room house
Kalyvia, Greece
1 bath
€ 88,000
Property Code: 1321 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Agios Georgios for €88.000. This 72 sq. m. Ho…
House in Kalyvia, Greece
House
Kalyvia, Greece
€ 90,000
Renovated house of 136 sq.m. built on a plot of 297 sq.m. in the traditional village of Ag. …
Villa 3 room villa in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir