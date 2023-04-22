Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Lesbos Regional Unit, Greece

7 room house in Northern Aegean, Greece
7 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
440 m²
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 440 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor…
6 room house in Northern Aegean, Greece
6 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
330 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 330 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor…
3 room house in Northern Aegean, Greece
3 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 square meters on the Dodecanes Islands. Tynhouse is l…
6 room house in Northern Aegean, Greece
6 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
304 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 304 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor…
3 room townhouse in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Mytilene, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Pamfila, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Pamfila, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one storer…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tavari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tavari, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 129 sq.meters on Islands .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in molybos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
molybos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…

