Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Municipality of Larissa
  6. Leptokarya
  7. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Leptokarya, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Villa 6 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Villa 6 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Villa 9 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir