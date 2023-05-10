Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Leptokarya, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
Townhouse in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
3 room townhouse in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room townhouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
