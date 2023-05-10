Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Municipality of Larissa
  6. Leptokarya
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Leptokarya, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
49 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
1 room Cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 76,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 103,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir