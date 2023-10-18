Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lemnos, Greece

apartments
15
houses
14
29 properties total found
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Nafplio, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Property Code: 11750 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Profitis Ilias for €190.000 . This 193…
Price on request
3 room house with elevator, with storage room, with luxury estate in Nafplion, Greece
3 room house with elevator, with storage room, with luxury estate
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Property Code: 11735 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €355.000 . This 118 sq. m. …
Price on request
3 room house with elevator, with storage room, with luxury estate in Nafplion, Greece
3 room house with elevator, with storage room, with luxury estate
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Property Code: 11736 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €370.000 . This 123 sq. m. …
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with luxury estate, with bright in Nafplion, Greece
2 room apartment with elevator, with luxury estate, with bright
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Property Code: 11734 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €365.000 . This 102 sq. m. …
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with storage room, with Painted in Nafplion, Greece
2 room apartment with elevator, with storage room, with Painted
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Property Code: 621715 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €155.000. This 81 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Open view in Nafplion, Greece
2 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Open view
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Property Code: 581687 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nea Kios Center for €45.000 . This 85 sq. m. …
Price on request
House with Panoramic, with Fenced, with Buildable in Nafplio, Greece
House with Panoramic, with Fenced, with Buildable
Nafplio, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
Property Code. 11578 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Agios Adrianos for €75.000. Dis…
Price on request
2 room house with storage room, with A/C, with bright in Nafplion, Greece
2 room house with storage room, with A/C, with bright
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Property Code: 1137 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €300.000. This 82 sq. m. House i…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with A/C, with bright in Nafplion, Greece
1 room apartment with elevator, with A/C, with bright
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Property Code: 581540 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €85.000. This 58 sq. m. Apa…
Price on request
5 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Coastal in Ermioni, Greece
5 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Coastal
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Property Code: 581481 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ermioni Center for €150.000 . This 107 sq. m. …
Price on request
House with Buildable, with Energy class: Excluded, with High Street in Nafplion, Greece
House with Buildable, with Energy class: Excluded, with High Street
Nafplion, Greece
Area 500 m²
Property Code. 1440 - Plot FOR SALE in Argos Elliniko for €30.000. Discover the features of …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with Painted, with bright in Nafplion, Greece
1 room apartment with elevator, with Painted, with bright
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Property Code: 58707 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €75.000 . This 54 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
3 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Closet: Built-in in Ermioni, Greece
3 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Closet: Built-in
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Property Code: 1714 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ermioni Center for €230.000 . This 110 sq. m. A…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Nafplion, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Property Code: 1721 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Karathona for €800.000 . This 247 sq. m. fur…
Price on request
5 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with luxury estate in Ermioni, Greece
5 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with luxury estate
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Property Code: 58729 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Agioi Anargiroi for €550.000 Exclusivity. T…
Price on request
2 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Investment Property in Nafplion, Greece
2 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Investment Property
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Property Code: 58859 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €65.000. This 73 sq. m. Apar…
Price on request
3 room apartment with A/C, with bright, with Open view in Nafplion, Greece
3 room apartment with A/C, with bright, with Open view
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Property Code: 58945 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €110.000. This 108 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
3 room apartment with elevator, with bright, with Panoramic in Nafplion, Greece
3 room apartment with elevator, with bright, with Panoramic
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Property Code: 58969 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €142.000. This 122 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
3 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Closet: Built-in in Nafplion, Greece
3 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Closet: Built-in
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Property Code: 58984 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €112.000. This 125 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with fireplace, with Painted in Nafplion, Greece
2 room apartment with elevator, with fireplace, with Painted
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Property Code: 581100 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €125.000. This 76 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Ermioni, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Property Code: 1784 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Agioi Anargiroi for €480.000. This 325 sq. m…
Price on request
2 room house with bright, with Panoramic, with Open view in Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with bright, with Panoramic, with Open view
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Property Code: 1793 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Neo Roeino for €120.000 . This 126 sq. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with fireplace, with Painted in Nafplion, Greece
1 room apartment with elevator, with fireplace, with Painted
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Property Code: 581189 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €95.000. This 64 sq. m. Apa…
Price on request
4 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C in Nafplion, Greece
4 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Property Code: 581210 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €340.000 . This 260 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
5 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted in Ermioni, Greece
5 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 581237 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Achladitsa for €310.000 . This 200 sq. m. …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with Painted, with A/C in Nafplion, Greece
1 room apartment with elevator, with Painted, with A/C
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Property Code: 11246 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €70.000. This 55 sq. m. Apar…
Price on request
5 room house with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic in Ermioni, Greece
5 room house with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Property Code: 581283 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Achladitsa for €260.000 . This 260 sq. m. …
Price on request
3 room house with fireplace, with bright, with Open view in Nafplion, Greece
3 room house with fireplace, with bright, with Open view
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Property Code: 581333 - House FOR SALE in Argos Kefalari for €200.000. This 135 sq. m. House…
Price on request
4 room apartment with Painted, with A/C, with bright in Nafplion, Greece
4 room apartment with Painted, with A/C, with bright
Nafplion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Code: 601355 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €550.000 . This 150 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request

