Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

demos leukadas
3
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room housein Nydri, Greece
2 room house
Nydri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
Lefkada, Ellomeno: For sale newly built bright Maisonette 79sq.m. frontage on a ground floor…
Villa 3 room villain Alexandros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Alexandros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 185 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The ground floor consists of one…

Properties features in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go