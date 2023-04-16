Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands

Residential properties for sale in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

demos leukadas
6
Municipal Unit of Lefkada
3
Lefkada
2
6 properties total found
2 room housein Nydri, Greece
2 room house
Nydri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
Lefkada, Ellomeno: For sale newly built bright Maisonette 79sq.m. frontage on a ground floor…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Lazarata, Greece
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Lazarata, Greece
2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Maisonette for sale in Sfakiotes, Lefkada of Lefkada Prefecture for 190.000€ (Listing N…
1 room apartmentin Lefkada, Greece
1 room apartment
Lefkada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 2 flats with a total area of ​​76 sq.m, which are located in the old town of Lefkad…
1 room apartmentin Lefkada, Greece
1 room apartment
Lefkada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 78,000
For sale is a flat of 32.76 sq.m in the old town of Lefkada on the island of Lefkada. The fl…
1 room apartmentin Lefkada, Greece
1 room apartment
Lefkada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale a flat of 43.16 sq.m in the old town of Lefkada on the island of Lefkada. Flat with…
Villa 3 room villain Alexandros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Alexandros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 185 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The ground floor consists of one…

Properties features in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir