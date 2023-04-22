Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lechena, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lechena, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Lechena, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lechena, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
