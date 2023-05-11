Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Lavrion
  7. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Lavrion, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Lavrion, Greece
3 room townhouse
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
3 room townhouse in Lavrion, Greece
3 room townhouse
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir