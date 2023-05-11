Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Lavrion

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Lavrion, Greece

12 properties total found
1 room apartment in Thoriko, Greece
1 room apartment
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Lavrion, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,620,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 683,000
1 room Cottage in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
3 room cottage in Thoriko, Greece
3 room cottage
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room apartment in Lavrion, Greece
3 room apartment
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 195,000
Villa 6 room villa in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
