  Greece
  2. Greece
  Attica
  Regional Unit of Central Athens
  Municipality of Athens
  Lavrion
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Lavrion, Greece

10 properties total found
3 room cottage in Thoriko, Greece
3 room cottage
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lavrion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 683,000
1 room Cottage in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
3 room cottage in Thoriko, Greece
3 room cottage
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Lavrion, Greece
3 room cottage
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
