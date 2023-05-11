Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Lavrion
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Lavrion, Greece

4 room apartment in Lavrion, Greece
4 room apartment
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 4/1
€ 230,000
1 room apartment in Thoriko, Greece
1 room apartment
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
2 room apartment in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
€ 200,000
1 room apartment in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 100,000
2 room apartment in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 140,000
3 room apartment in Lavrion, Greece
3 room apartment
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in Lavrion, Greece
2 room apartment
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 255,000
2 room apartment in Lavrion, Greece
2 room apartment
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 180,000
3 room apartment in Lavrion, Greece
3 room apartment
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 290,000
