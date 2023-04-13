UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece
57 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 695,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 925,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Varvara, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 4 room villa
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villa
Koutsounari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
Villa 2 room villa
koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 102 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms, living room with …
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Price on request
We offer for sale, luxury villas on the island of Crete. The complex consists 4 villas (2 co…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,199,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 9 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
It is offered for sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is lo…
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,596,000
We offer for sale, luxury villas in a residential complex on the island of Crete. The comple…
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,440,000
We offer for sale two villas of similar layout on the island of Crete. The properties have a…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
