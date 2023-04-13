Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit

Pool Residential properties for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

koinoteta peukon
6
koinoteta schinokapsalon
6
koinoteta limnon
5
koinoteta neapoleos
5
Municipality of Pachia Ammos
5
koinoteta agiou stephanou
3
koinoteta bryson
3
koinoteta kastelliou phournes
3
Show more
61 property total found
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 9 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale 0-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 2 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 2 room villain District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villain District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villain District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 695,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 925,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Villa 4 room villain Agia Varvara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Varvara, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 4 room villain Region of Crete, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villain Koutsounari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Koutsounari, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
Villa 2 room villain koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 102 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms, living room with …
Villa 2 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
We offer for sale, luxury villas on the island of Crete. The complex consists 4 villas (2 co…
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,199,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 9 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
It is offered for sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is lo…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villain Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villain Vrouchas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Vrouchas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villain Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,596,000
We offer for sale, luxury villas in a residential complex on the island of Crete. The comple…

Properties features in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir