Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
173 properties total found
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 40,000
For sale maisonette of 67 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level
Cottage 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale 0-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Ierapetra, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 353,500
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Episkopi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels.…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 267,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 level…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
1 room Cottage
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 0-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Townhouse
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one level. The owners wil…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
2 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale old construction. Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
3 room townhouse
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
For sale maisonette of 248 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The basement con…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 925,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 64,000
For sale apartment of 32 sq.m. in Ierapetra city, just 110 meters from the city beach! The a…
3 room cottage
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale is a house of 90 sq.m. in Koutsounari, south Crete. The residence has three levels …
