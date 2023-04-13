Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

173 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
3 room townhousein Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 40,000
For sale maisonette of 67 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level
Cottage 9 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale 0-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin District of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Ierapetra, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
3 room townhousein Limnes, Greece
3 room townhouse
Limnes, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 105,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
3 room cottagein Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
Villa 2 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 353,500
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
3 room cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
Townhousein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 47,000
For sale maisonette of 62 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Episkopi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Episkopi, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels.…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 267,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 level…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Limnes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limnes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottagein Sisi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 0-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 925,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 level…
Villa Villain Vainia, Greece
Villa Villa
Vainia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 695,000
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …

