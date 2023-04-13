Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

District of Ierapetra
7
Municipality of Ierapetra
6
koinoteta seteias
5
Municipality of Kato Chorion
5
Municipality of Pachia Ammos
5
koinoteta neapoleos
4
koinoteta kastelliou phournes
3
koinoteta schinokapsalon
3
64 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
Cottage 9 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale 0-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin District of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Ierapetra, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
3 room cottagein Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
3 room cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Limnes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limnes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottagein Sisi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 0-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room cottagein Pachia Ammos, Greece
3 room cottage
Pachia Ammos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 119 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 6 storerooms. A view…
Cottage 8 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
3 room cottagein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room cottage
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 1-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
3 room cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agia Varvara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Varvara, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room.…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
1 room Cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin District of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Sitia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottagein Kastelli, Greece
3 room cottage
Kastelli, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
3 room cottagein District of Sitia, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Sitia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 2-storey house of 161 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kentri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kentri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…

