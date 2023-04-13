Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

2 room apartmentin Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
2 room apartmentin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 153,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
2 room apartmentin Vrouchas, Greece
2 room apartment
Vrouchas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 142,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
2 room apartmentin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale Apartment of 96 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
2 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
2 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 43,000
For sale is an 80 sqm flat in the village of Kritsa, Crete. The flat was built in 1987 and i…
1 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
For sale apartment of 53 sq.m. for renovation in Kritsa, Crete. The apartment, built in 1987…
3 room apartmentin Stomio, Greece
3 room apartment
Stomio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated …
1 room apartmentin Pilalimata, Greece
1 room apartment
Pilalimata, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 56,000
For sale unfinished apartment of 37 sq.m. in Makry Giallos, south eastern Crete. The apartme…
2 room apartmentin Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
3 room apartmentin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale is an unfinished apartment 110 sq.m. in Istro, eastern Crete. The apartment is on 1…
3 room apartmentin Elounda, Greece
3 room apartment
Elounda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
2 room apartmentin Nikithiano, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikithiano, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale is an apartment on the first floor in Vryses village, Crete. The 80 sq.m. apartment…

