Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
Residential properties for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Kritsa
21
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
17
koinoteta brachasiou
14
Municipality of Ierapetra
14
koinoteta seteias
12
koinoteta broucha
11
District of Ierapetra
10
Municipality of Agios Ioannis
7
Municipality of Kato Chorion
7
koinoteta peukon
6
koinoteta schinokapsalon
6
koinoteta limnon
5
koinoteta neapoleos
5
Municipality of Pachia Ammos
5
koinoteta hagiou antoniou
4
koinoteta agiou stephanou
3
koinoteta latsidas
3
koinoteta phournes
3
koinoteta choumeriakou
2
koinoteta tourlotes
2
286 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale villa of 505 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 40,000
For sale maisonette of 67 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 96,000
For sale 0-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Cottage 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale 0-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Ierapetra, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
1 room apartment
Kritsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale old construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on …
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Townhouse
Prina, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 35,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Villa Villa
Mochlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale luxury Villa 440sq.m with a plot of 5000sq.m in eastern Crete. The villa consists o…
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale villa of 230sq.m with 6.000sq.m plot located in Plaka, the most prime area of east …
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 37 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consis…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
3 room townhouse
Limnes, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 105,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 353,500
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
This villa is a luxury gem that overlooks the bay across the town of Agios Nikolaos and Siti…
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 695,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
