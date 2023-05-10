Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Larisa Regional Unit, Greece

Larissa
10
Municipality of Larissa
10
Litochoro
4
Leptokarya
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
€ 240,000
Townhouse in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Egani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Egani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
Townhouse in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
3 room townhouse in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room townhouse
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Sotiritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Sotiritsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
3 room townhouse in Litochoro, Greece
3 room townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 75,000

Properties features in Larisa Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir