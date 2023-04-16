Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Langadas

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Langadas, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Langadas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Langadas, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Chrysavgi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chrysavgi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
