  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Langadas
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Langadas, Greece

Cottage 2 bedroomsin Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 120 m²
€ 250,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens North: Irakleio - 120 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Ba…
3 room cottagein Irakleio, Greece
3 room cottage
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 270,000
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 100 sq.m. 3rd-4th floor in excellent condition,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chrysavgi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chrysavgi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 4-storey house of 306 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Langadas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Langadas, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Chrysavgi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chrysavgi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
