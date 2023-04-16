Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Langadas

Residential properties for sale in Langadas, Greece

12 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Irakleio, Greece
5 room apartment
Irakleio, Greece
2 bath 218 m²
€ 370,000
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens North: Irakleio 218 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bat…
3 room apartmentin Irakleio, Greece
3 room apartment
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 245,000
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 120 m²
€ 250,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens North: Irakleio - 120 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Ba…
3 room cottagein Irakleio, Greece
3 room cottage
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 270,000
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 100 sq.m. 3rd-4th floor in excellent condition,…
2 room apartmentin Perivolaki, Greece
2 room apartment
Perivolaki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
1 room apartmentin Irakleio, Greece
1 room apartment
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 49 m²
€ 130,000
Heraklion north of Athens, Profitis Elias area: apartment of 49sqm. 2nd. Floor in excellent …
2 room apartmentin Irakleio, Greece
2 room apartment
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 285,000
Heraklion Prasinos Lofos north of Athens apartment of 100sq.m. 5th floor penthouse bright an…
2 room apartmentin Irakleio, Greece
2 room apartment
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 87 m²
€ 240,000
For Sale ڤ 조idential Apartment 申 申 Athens (North): Irakleio 87 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chrysavgi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chrysavgi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 4-storey house of 306 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villain Perivolaki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Perivolaki, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Langadas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Langadas, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Chrysavgi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chrysavgi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir