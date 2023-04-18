Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Lamia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Lamia, Greece

Lamia
3
1 property total found
Cottage 4 roomsin Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …

Properties features in Lamia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir