Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Lamia

Residential properties for sale in Lamia, Greece

Lamia
3
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 roomsin Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Lianokladi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lianokladi, Greece
2 bath 250 m²
€ 200,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Fthiotida: Leianokladi - 250 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2…
2 room apartmentin Lamia, Greece
2 room apartment
Lamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For saleDuplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece The duplex is situated on the second floor…
1 room apartmentin Lamia, Greece
1 room apartment
Lamia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the groun…
2 room apartmentin Lamia, Greece
2 room apartment
Lamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the grou…

Properties features in Lamia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir