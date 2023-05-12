Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Lagyna
  7. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Lagyna, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Kavallari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir