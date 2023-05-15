Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room Cottage in Paliouri, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
€ 280,000
The house is located in the old part of Nikiti village 1000 meters from the beach. There is …
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 90,000
Neos Kosmos central of Athens, apartment of 55 sq.m. 4th floor airy bright and well maintain…
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 1,600,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2
€ 270,000
A, Apartment 107 sq.m., painted, 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of constructi…
Villa 3 room villa in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 312 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
House in Dendro, Greece
House
Dendro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 601525 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Kato Loutro for €145.000. This 100 sq. …
Townhouse 5 rooms in demos kerkyras, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 4
€ 315,000
Reduced! On the wonderful island of Corfu, there is a house 135 sq.m for sale. The house is …
Villa 2 room villa in Spetses, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Spetses, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
3 room house in Siviri, Greece
3 room house
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 322,605
Property Code: 1-220 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Elani for €330.000. This 110 sq. m. House…
Villa 4 room villa in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …

