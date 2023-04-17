Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of East Mani
5
Municipality of Sparta
3
Municipality of Monemvasia
2
Areopoli
1
Gythio
1
Municipality of Eurotas
1
11 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Gefyra, Greece
1 room apartment
Gefyra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 980,000
For sale Apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
5 room housein Itylo, Greece
5 room house
Itylo, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 870,000
Built in 2007, this beautiful home is located in an idyllic setting above the seaside villag…
1 room Cottagein kalogonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
kalogonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
Villa 4 room villain Kefalas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhousein Gerakas, Greece
Townhouse
Gerakas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
We offer for sale two maisonettes, with a total area of 140 sq.m. Each maisonette consists o…
1 room Cottagein Geraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Geraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale a house of 120 sq.m in the West part of Peloponnese. It is situated close to the to…
3 room townhousein Mina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Mina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Villa 2 room villain nikandreio, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
nikandreio, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin basaras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
basaras, Greece
8 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 68,000
For sale 3-storey house of 232 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Gythio, Greece
3 room cottage
Gythio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottagein Municipality of East Mani, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of East Mani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Two-storied cottage for sale 280 sq.m. in the area of Mani, in the region of the Eastern Pel…

