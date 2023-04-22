Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kyparissia, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 172,159
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 86,000
A, Apartment 60 sq.m., painted, 1 level, elevated ground floor, for students, year of constr…
3 room house in Troezen, Greece
3 room house
Troezen, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 621751 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €170.000 . This 100 sq. m. f…
1 room studio apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 30 m²
€ 35,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 432,857
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
1 room Cottage in Lefkimmi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lefkimmi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 28,529
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale a …
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 737,824
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 3 room villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Ermioni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11506 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Center for €1.150.000. This 120 sq. m. Hous…
4 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
160 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
House in Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 244 m² Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Imagine your home in the idyllic luxury complex Seaview, located 15 km from the cosmopolitan…
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,370,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
2 room apartment in Souda, Greece
2 room apartment
Souda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 137,727
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
