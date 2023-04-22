UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Municipality of Trifylia
Kyparissia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kyparissia, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 172,159
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 86,000
A, Apartment 60 sq.m., painted, 1 level, elevated ground floor, for students, year of constr…
3 room house
Troezen, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 621751 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €170.000 . This 100 sq. m. f…
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
30 m²
€ 35,000
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 432,857
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
1 room Cottage
Lefkimmi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 28,529
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale a …
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 737,824
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 3 room villa
Ermioni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
120 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11506 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Center for €1.150.000. This 120 sq. m. Hous…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
160 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
244 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Imagine your home in the idyllic luxury complex Seaview, located 15 km from the cosmopolitan…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,370,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
2 room apartment
Souda, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 137,727
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map