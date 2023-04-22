Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Trifylia
  6. Kyparissia
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Kyparissia, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room house in Kyparissia, Greece
3 room house
Kyparissia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 1,150,000
At a distance of less than 100 metres from the beach in Tepsithea, two independant maisonett…
Cottage 5 rooms in Vryses, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Vryses, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 0-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are solar panels for …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir