  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Krinides
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Krinides, Greece

3 room housein Lydia, Greece
3 room house
Lydia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m²
€ 150,000
Filippoi,  Detached house for sale, 148 sq.m. and 200 sq.m. with balconies 1st floor, with i…
5 room housein Lydia, Greece
5 room house
Lydia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 60,000
Philippi, Lydia: Detached House 152 sq.m. for sale. in 1200 sq.m. plot with autonomous oil h…
3 room housein Lydia, Greece
3 room house
Lydia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 238 m²
€ 85,000
Filippoi, Vrysoula: Detached house for sale 238 sq.m. in 810 sq.m. plot of 2 separate apartm…
Villa 2 room villain Krinides, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Krinides, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 192 m²
€ 230,000
Villa for sale in Krinides, Filippoi of Kavala Prefecture for 230.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ16). An…
3 room housein Krinides, Greece
3 room house
Krinides, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m² 3 Floor
€ 160,000
FOR SALE 3 level villa  in KRINIDES KAVALA-FILIPPI! Total living area of 180m2 in Krinides h…
